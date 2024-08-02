LPPC elevates Two EFCC Lawyers Ekele, Abba, Chukwudi Enebeli, Oyetibo, 84 others to SANs

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has approved the elevation of two EFCC’s prosecutors Ekele Ihanacho and Mohammed Abba to the Senior Advocates of Nigeria…

Also noted in the list is Chukwudi Enebeli of Kemi Pinheiro LP chambers, Mofesomo Tayo-Oyetibo and 84 others

The coveted rank of SAN is awarded to members of the legal profession who have distinguished themselves as advocates and academics,

The announcement was made during the LPPC’s 164th plenary session, held on Thursday.

The Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Secretary of the LPPC, Hajo Sarki Bello, made the announcement, emphasising the high standards met by the new appointees.

“The rank of SAN is not just a title; it is a mark of excellence, a recognition of outstanding contributions to the legal field,” said Bello.

“These 87 individuals have demonstrated remarkable expertise and dedication, making them worthy of this prestigious honour.”

He added that the LPPC reviewed five petitions against some of the applicants, but found them lacking in merit and subsequently dismissed them.

“The Committee thoroughly investigated these petitions and determined that they did not substantiate any claims that would disqualify the applicants,” Bello explained.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new SANs is scheduled for Monday, 30 September 2024.

The list of honourees includes 86 advocates and one academic.

Among the advocate appointees, listed in order of seniority at the bar, are:

1. Lateef Olaseinde Karim

2. Godwin Tagbo Ike

3. Johnson Odionu

4. Nnodim Marcellinus Duru

5. Innocent Adams Ovbagbedia

6. Soronnadi Anthony Njoku

7. Adamu Abubakar

8. Charles Oyaole Musa

9. Udochi Nunny Iheanacho

10. David Dare Onietan

11. Elele Chinatu Casmir

12. Josiah Rapuluchuks Nduka

13. Godwin Ikechukwu Obeta

14. Habeeb Orisavia Ilavbare

15. Moses Kolade Obafemi

16. Mathew Echezonam Esonanjor

17. Baba Fika Dalah

18. Babatunde Ademoye Sodipo

19. Mustapha Ikhegbe Abubakar

20. Emmanuel Ibhagbemien Esene

21. Henry Adedayo Bello

22. Boniface Chinedu Moore

23. Clement Amechi Ezika

24. Omokayode Adebayo Dada

25. Edwin Anikwem

26. Roy Ogbonnaya Umahi Nwaeze

27. Olumide Oniyire Olugbenga

28. Monday Onyekachi Ubani

29. Ayoola Olufemi Ajayi

30. Paul Chukwuma Obi

31. Olasupo Dominic Ati-John

32. Cole Segun Ololade

33. Charles Ayodeji Adeogun-Phillips

34. Okechukwu Kingsley Ajunwa

35. Jacob Ocheogbu Ifere

36. Emmanuel Aderemi Adekile

37. Christopher Ehumadu Okeke

38. Oluronke Adeyemi

39. Oluwole Olawale Afolabi

40. Toboukebide Kekemeke

41. Akinbamigbe Adesomoju

42. Victor Owarienomare Odjemu

43. Josiah Ojochide Daniel-Ebune

44. Olukunle Ogheneovo Edun

45. Abdulaziz Enebi Ibrahim

46. Stanley Chidozie Imo

47. Charles Oladipo Titiloye

48. Abdulkarim Kana Abubakar

49. Kingsley Chuku

50. Adeyinka Oluwaseun Aderemi

51. Olaolu Akintunde Owolabi

52. Adedeji Sharafadeen Abdulkadir

53. Idowu Omotunde Benson

54. Kolawole James Olowookere

55. Chinasa Thelma Unaegbunam

56. Ademola Oluwawolemi Esan

57. Omosanya Atilola Popoola

58. Taiye Ayotunde Oniyide

59. Emonye Oga Adekwu

60. Aderemi Oguntoye

61. Kashopefoluwa Olawale Balogun

62. Abdul Adamu

63. Theodore Okey Ezeobi

64. Rilwan Birnin Kebbi Umar

65. Chienye Ifeanyichukwu Okafor

66. Kaka Shehu Lawan

67. Abba Muhammed

68. Wendy Nwenenda Kuku

69. Ekele Enyinnaya Iheanacho

70. Okechukwu George Edeze

71. Akinyemi Oluwole Olujinmi

72. Gyang Yaya Zi

73. Idris Abubakar

74. George Ibrahim

75. Boonyameen Babajide Lawal

76. Terkaa Jeremiah Aondo

77. Tochukwu Peter Tochukwu

78. Uchenna Uzo Njoku

79. Paul Babatunde Daudu

80. Chukwudi Kachikwu Enebeli

81. Yusuf F. Olatunji Ogunrinde

82. Tobechukwu Kenechukwu Nweke

83. Ademola Kamardeen Abimbola

84. Yunus Abdulsalam

85. Mofesomo Ayodeji Tayo-Oyetibo

86. Chukwuemeka Agamadodaigwe Nnawuchi

The successful academic applicant is Prof. Ganiu Oke Adeyemi.

As new Senior Advocates of Nigeria, these lawyers are expected to uphold the highest standards of the profession, serving as role models for their peers and the younger generation.