LP youths demand suspension of Edo senator over Natasha case

The National Youth Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Kennedy Ahanotu, has called for the immediate suspension of Senator Neda Imasuen, representing Edo South, over his role in the controversial suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Ahanotu made the demand during a press conference on Tuesday at the LP National Secretariat in Abuja. He accused Imasuen, who chairs the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, of acting as a “willing tool” to perpetuate injustice against Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was elected under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He criticised Imasuen’s conduct, suggesting it reflected a disregard for gender equality and due process. “The LP is a party that respects the principles of fair hearing, rule of law, and gender parity. Senator Imasuen’s actions contradict these values,” he added.

“We demand that Senator Imasuen be recused from any reconstituted committee. The people of Edo South should also consider recalling him for poor representation,” Ahanotu stated.