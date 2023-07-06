LP Legislator: Opposition Lawmakers won’t allow 10th Senate become rubber stamp

Senator representing Edo South, Neda Imasuen, has promised that the 10th Senate will not be a rubber stamp to the Executive arm of government.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, he said the opposition Senators will only work for the growth and development of the country.

Imasuen said the new senate will be a corrective one and will partner with the executive to deliver the goods for Nigerians.

He said the emergence of the principal officers was democracy at play and was possible due to the fact that the bulk of the opposition Senators were not not from one political party, but made up of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP).

The Labour Party Senator said he is satisfied with the outcome of the process because PDP with 36 Senators took two seats and while Labour and NNPP got one each.

On whether the Senate has what it takes to do the right thing, he said “I don’t believe this Senate can be a rubber stamp; I don’t think that can happen. The simple reason is that there is no clear demarcation as to who is the opposition and who is the leadership, meaning among the opposition you have clusters of opposition parties.

“So, are you telling me that PDP will tell me how to vote, that is not going to happen. I have an independent mind, so, NNPP, even among PDP Senators, they are not so cohesive that they will all face one direction.”

Speaking on the expected ministerial list, he said “We are up to the task, one thing I can assure you is that you will hear my voice, you will hear the voices of other opposition Senators if need be. I am sure that even within the PDP, the main opposition party, you will also hear divergent views that will oppose such things (if a ministerial nominee is deemed not good enough). This is a very unique 10th Senate and as time goes on you will bear me witness that I told you so.”

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...