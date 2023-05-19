LP crisis: Court lifts suspension on Abure

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has lifted the suspension of the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure and three others.…

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has lifted the suspension of the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure and three others.

Justice Hamza Muazu in a ruling on Friday agreed with the LP lawyers that the notice of appeal and documents submitted to the court shows that there was a valid appeal before the Court of Appeal.

LP crisis: I’ll get justice at Appeal Court – Abure

LP crisis: Abure remains suspended, court rules

The court overruled the counsel to the factional members of the LP, George Ibrahim, Esq opposing the stay of execution, granted.

The appeal was filed following the May 12 ruling of the high court dismissing the LP preliminary objection to the order suspending Abure, National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim; National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara; and the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu.

LP”s counsel, Ben Nwosu Esq, had argued that the matter was an internal affair of the LP, which the court lacked the jurisdiction to entertain and it was, therefore, non-justiceable.