LP challenges Atiku on proof of APC N50m bribery claim

Labour Party (LP) has dismissed allegations that opposition party leaders were bribed with N50 million each by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government, challenging former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to provide evidence of the claim.

LP’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, in a statement on Wednesday, in Abuja, said the party’s leadership had never received any financial inducement from any individual, group, organisation or government outside its membership.

He expressed shock at Atiku’s claim during a national conference on strengthening democracy in Abuja, where the former vice president alleged that the ruling APC was using financial incentives to undermine the opposition.

“We are shocked that a politician of Atiku Abubakar’s calibre, who has contested elections all his life and is regarded as experienced, could make such a wild, unguarded and unfounded statement. For us in the LP, this allegation is demeaning, reckless, and disappointing coming from someone like him,” Ifoh said.

He insisted that the LP has operated on internally generated funds and has received no external financial support, including from its elected representatives.

“In spite of the challenges the party has faced recently, our leadership remains solid and committed to our ideals. We have not received any salary or financial inducement from anyone.

“Salaries are public records, and it is easy to verify who is on a government payroll. We therefore advise Atiku to be circumspect and avoid making generalised allegations. He should speak for himself and his party,” Ifoh added.

He emphasised that opposition parties play a vital role in a democracy by holding the government accountable and ensuring inclusivity in governance.

“Democracy without opposition is autocracy. It takes sacrifices to sustain opposition politics. It is frustrating and unpatriotic when leaders who should know better resort to denigrating the opposition and making light of their struggles,” he said.

The LP spokesman urged Atiku to present concrete evidence to support his claim, warning that failure to do so would make Nigerians view his statements with scepticism.

“We call on Atiku Abubakar to provide proof to substantiate his allegations, otherwise, Nigerians will have no choice but to take his claims with a pinch of salt as politically motivated,” Ifoh said.