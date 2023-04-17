Suspended LP chair, Abure, resumes at party’s secretariat amid security

The suspended national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, on Monday resumed his office amid tight security. Abure, who was expected to host the…

The suspended national chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure, on Monday resumed his office amid tight security.

Abure, who was expected to host the President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero and his team, arrived at the secretariat at about 12:41pm.

Our correspondent, who is currently at the secretariat, observed that immediately Abure entered, the security operatives attached to him and those manning the place quickly locked the main gate of the party’s building.

Daily Trust had reported how the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, ordered Abure from parading himself as the National Chairman of the party.

He was barred alongside the National Secretary, Umar Farouk Ibrahim; the National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara; and the National Organising Secretary, Clement Ojukwu, over alleged forgery.

Justice Hamza Muazu also ordered that the originating processes of the court be served on Abure and others.

The order came a week after a ward in the Edo State chapter of the Labour Party suspended Abure over alleged anti-party activities.