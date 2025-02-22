✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Low turnout as Osun holds LG election 

whatsapp image 2025 02 22 at 12.12.19 am
    By Hameed oyegbade, Osogbo 
The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) on Saturday conducted local government election despite the warnings of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Police Force. 
Our correspondent observed that though the exercise witnessed low turnout of voters in many parts of the state, the process was smooth and largely peaceful.
Governor Ademola Adeleke cast his vote at Unit 9, Sagba Abogunde Ward 2, Ede North Local Government Area at about 7:56a.m.
Speaking after casting vote, governor Adeleke described President Bola Tinubu as a “true democrat with huge democratic credentials”.
While emphasising the importance of grassroots democracy, he called on the people to participate actively without fear or intimidation.
The Governor who described the election process as seamless, commended OSSIEC for “a job well done.”
Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Teslim Igbalaye, commended the people of Osogbo for conducting themselves peacefully during the election.
The Federal Government had asked Governor Adeleke to halt the exercise.
Lateef Fagbemi, Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), had said the position of the law was clear on the development creating friction between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
