Lovers, friend sentenced to life imprisonment for robbery in Borno

A Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for armed robbery, while a third convict, a minor, will remain in custody at the governor’s discretion.
The convicts are identified as Mohammed Grema (alias Alberto), Mustapha Mohammed (alias Mugu Musan Daji), and Hassana Buba.
Inspector Mbaya Monday told the court that a tricyclist, Mohammed Bulama, from Abbagaram Ward, Maiduguri, reported at Lamisula Police Division that he had been robbed of his Infinix Note 11 phone, valued at N80,000, and a cash sum of N151,000.
According to the prosecutor, Mohammed Grema conspired with Mustapha Mohammed to rob the tricyclist.
During the attack, the third defendant, Hassana Buba, deceived the victim by telling him to wait in his tricycle while she retrieved his stolen phone. However, she entered the forest and never returned.
When the victim attempted to retrieve his belongings himself, Mustapha Mohammed attacked him with a long knife and slapped him multiple times.
The convicts pleaded guilty to the charges, which violated sections 286(2)(b) and 60 of the Penal Code Law of Borno State, 2023.
Presiding Judge Bukar Umar Malgwi sentenced Mustapha Mohammed and Mohammed Grema to life imprisonment for attempted murder.
As Hassana Buba is underage, the judge ordered that she remained in custody at the governor’s pleasure.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.