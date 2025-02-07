Lovers, friend sentenced to life imprisonment for robbery in Borno

A Borno State High Court sitting in Maiduguri has sentenced two men to life imprisonment for armed robbery, while a third convict, a minor, will remain in custody at the governor’s discretion.

The convicts are identified as Mohammed Grema (alias Alberto), Mustapha Mohammed (alias Mugu Musan Daji), and Hassana Buba.

Inspector Mbaya Monday told the court that a tricyclist, Mohammed Bulama, from Abbagaram Ward, Maiduguri, reported at Lamisula Police Division that he had been robbed of his Infinix Note 11 phone, valued at N80,000, and a cash sum of N151,000.

According to the prosecutor, Mohammed Grema conspired with Mustapha Mohammed to rob the tricyclist.

During the attack, the third defendant, Hassana Buba, deceived the victim by telling him to wait in his tricycle while she retrieved his stolen phone. However, she entered the forest and never returned.

When the victim attempted to retrieve his belongings himself, Mustapha Mohammed attacked him with a long knife and slapped him multiple times.

The convicts pleaded guilty to the charges, which violated sections 286(2)(b) and 60 of the Penal Code Law of Borno State, 2023.

Presiding Judge Bukar Umar Malgwi sentenced Mustapha Mohammed and Mohammed Grema to life imprisonment for attempted murder.

As Hassana Buba is underage, the judge ordered that she remained in custody at the governor’s pleasure.