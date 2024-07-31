✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Lover allegedly sets girlfriend ablaze for rejecting marriage proposal

    By Abbas Tijjani Madabo

A man, Abdullahi Idris, has been arraigned in a Kano State Sharia court for allegedly setting his girlfriend, Sa’adatu Ibrahim, ablaze for turning down his marriage proposal.

Idris, a resident of Rimi town in Sumaila LGA, was said to have dated Sa’adatu, a divorced woman, for seven days before she refused to accept his proposal to marry him.

He was charged with malice, arson and attempted murder, all of which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Barrister Maryam Jubril, asked for another date for his re-arraignment.

The Khadiyya, Rakiya Lami Sani, ordered his remand in prison and adjourned to September 16.

 

