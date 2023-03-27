Love now hard to find – Timaya

Ace music artiste, Timaya, has lamented about how hard it is to find love nowadays. The singer took to his Twitter account to let his…

Ace music artiste, Timaya, has lamented about how hard it is to find love nowadays. The singer took to his Twitter account to let his friends and followers know that it is tough to find love. He further asked his followers on the social media app if he is the only one that faces the dilemma or if they can relate with his situation.

In a tweet, the singer fondly known as Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa stated, “This days love come hard to find. Is it me or y’all with me.” (sic)

In June 2022 via a tweet, he hinted at the reason why he may never walk down the aisle with anyone. In the tweet, the singer stated, “JESUS never got married. I’m Christ-like.”

The singer who has never been married has four children, Emma, Gracey, Emmanuel, and Maya from three relationships.

His first baby mama and mother of Emma and Gracey is his ex-girlfriend, Barbara Nwokolo, a graduate of the Benson Idahosa University whom he dated earlier in his career.

While his second baby mama is Tamar, an interior decorator who he dated for a while and spoiled with expensive gifts after she gave birth to his son in 2018.

The singer’s third baby mama is an American-based artist, Dunnie.