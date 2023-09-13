Looting: NEMA seeks relocation of Adamawa warehouses

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called for the relocation of its Yola operations office and warehouses to safer locations in Adamawa State. The…

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has called for the relocation of its Yola operations office and warehouses to safer locations in Adamawa State.

The Director General of the agency, Alhaji Mustapha Habib Ahmed, made this known during a courtesy call on Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri at the Government House in Yola on Tuesday.

He expressed concerns over the recurring attacks on the office and warehouse, saying that some relief items and food were carted away by looters.

Ahmed, who was represented by NEMA Director of Operations, Mrs Fatima Kasim, also expressed his condolences to the people of Adamawa over the recent boat mishaps in Yola South and Fufore Local Government Areas.

He called on the state government to strengthen disaster management at the community level by establishing local emergency management committees in each local government area.

In response, the governor assured NEMA of the government’s commitment to providing a safer environment for its operations in the state.

He revealed that his administration was considering relocating NEMA warehouses to safer locations in Adamawa State, acknowledging that the current location was responsible for the frequency of attacks on the agency’s facilities.

Dr Edgar Amos Sunday, Chief of Staff at the Government House in Yola, who spoke on behalf of the governor, stated that the youths who attacked the NEMA warehouses were simply misguided.

He expressed regret over the loss of property and the delay in distributing relief materials to those in need.

The Executive Secretary of the Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Alhaji Suleiman Aminu, led the NEMA delegation to the Government House in Yola.

