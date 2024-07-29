Looming Protest: Reshuffle your cabinet now, Ajaka counsels Tinubu

Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last election in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu…

Governorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the last election in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to immediately reshuffle his cabinet and inject fresh blood into the administration.

In a statement, Ajaka urged the President to caution some of his aides against making unguarded utterances on sensitive issues, saying some of them need to be relieved of their duties so that the president can connect with the citizens.

While stating that protest is not the solution to the nation’s multifaceted challenges, he said the President has wealth of experience needed to fix the nation, as such he should not be distracted but encouraged to deliver his mandate.

“While I understand and empathize with the frustrations and hardships we are going through, embarking on a protest may not be the right decision for our country right now. More often than not, peaceful protests end up in violence and destruction of public & private properties.”

“I acknowledge that the high cost of living is a pressing concern for all of us, and it is only natural to want immediate solutions. However, change takes time, especially when it comes to implementing long-term reforms that will have a lasting impact.

“Furthermore, I want to trust that the President will consider reshuffling his cabinet in the near future and bring fresh ideas and people who will key in his renewed hope. This could bring fresh perspectives and renewed energy to his administration, allowing for greater progress and development.”

“Also, I would like to advise the President to caution or suspend his Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga who is bent on creating enemies for the president than friends due to his utterances on social media. It is no secret that our country is going through a period of immense economic hardship.

“As a Special Adviser, Mr. Onanuga should be working towards fostering unity, and ensuring that the government’s policies are communicated effectively to the Nigerian people. However, the actions and words of Mr. Onanuga seem to be doing quite the opposite. His rhetoric has been divisive and inflammatory, creating adversaries for the President and his administration across the country.

“The other day, Farouk Ahmed, the Chief Executive Officer NMDPRA, made some frivolous claims against Africa’s richest, Aliko Dangote. We must understand that Aliko Dangote is not just a prominent Nigerian businessman, but also a global brand that has brought immense pride and investment to Nigeria. His contributions to the country’s economy and development cannot be overstated. As such, it is crucial that Nigeria does everything within its power to protect and support him.

“The false claim made by Farouk Ahmed not only tarnishes Dangote’s brand but also has the potential to create division and animosity between the North and the President. I hope President Tinubu will take the urgent steps to suspend Farouk Ahmed in order to send a clear message that false claims and actions that could harm the reputation of influential individuals or create division within the country, will not be tolerated.”