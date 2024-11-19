✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Lookman, Williams among candidates for African award

atalanta and super eagles attacking winger, ademola lookman will arrive uyo today for the friday’s clash with south africa
Super Eagles attacking winger, Ademola Lookman
    By .

Super Eagles striker Ademola Lookman and South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were among five stars shortlisted on Monday for the African Player of the Year award.

A Confederation of African Football (CAF) statement listed Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast winger Simon Adingra and Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy as the other contenders.

Lookman scored a hat-trick for Atalanta in a 3-0 UEFA Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen last season and is favoured to win the award.

SPONSOR AD

A ceremony where awards in various categories will be given to the men’s and women’s stars of Africa will be held in Moroccan city Marrakesh on 16 December.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories