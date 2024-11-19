Lookman, Williams among candidates for African award

Super Eagles striker Ademola Lookman and South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were among five stars shortlisted on Monday for the African Player of the Year award.

A Confederation of African Football (CAF) statement listed Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast winger Simon Adingra and Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy as the other contenders.

Lookman scored a hat-trick for Atalanta in a 3-0 UEFA Europa League final victory over Bayer Leverkusen last season and is favoured to win the award.

A ceremony where awards in various categories will be given to the men’s and women’s stars of Africa will be held in Moroccan city Marrakesh on 16 December.