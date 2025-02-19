Lookman to Atalanta coach: Criticism over missed penalty disrespectful

Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman has hit back at manager Gian Piero Gasperini, accusing him of making “deeply disrespectful” comments following their Champions League exit.

The Nigerian was a half-time substitute in Atalanta’s Champions League play-off second leg with Club Brugge following his return from injury.

The winger was introduced by Gasperini when the team was 5-1 down on aggregate but took just 36 seconds to pull a goal back.

However, the talking point of the game came on the hour mark after Atalanta were awarded a penalty and Lookman appeared to take the ball away from first-choice options Charles De Ketelaere and Mateo Retegui.

Following this, the Nigerian international came under heavy fire from Gasperini who tagged him as the “worst penalty taker”

However, in a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, the Nigerian international expressed disappointment for being singled out by the Italian manager for criticism.

Lookman said: “It saddens me on a day like this to have to write this statement – most of all because of what we have achieved together as a team and as a city.

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo.

“In truth, I have dealt with many difficult moments during my time here – the majority of which I have never spoken about because in my opinion the team must always be protected and must come first. This makes what happened last night even more hurtful.

“Along with our incredible fans, we as a team are hurting too with last night’s result. During the match the designated penalty taker instructed me to take the penalty; and to support the team I took responsibility in the moment to do so. Life’s about challenges and turning pain into power which l’ll continue to do.”