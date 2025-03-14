Lookman, Osimhen, others vie for glory at Nigeria Pitch awards

The organizers of the Nigeria Pitch Awards have announced that the 11th Award Ceremony will take place on March 25, 2025, at the Four Points by Sheraton in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, following the Super Eagles’ World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

According to the President of the awards, Shina Philips, the event will not only unveil winners across multiple categories but will also recognize two distinguished Nigerians with the Special Achievement in Sports Award.

Honorees include Malam Shehu Dikko, Chairman of the National Sports Commission, for his contributions to sports development, including his role in drafting the National Sports Commission bill.

Retired AIG Garba Baba Umar will also be recognized for his work in sports security, having served as Chief Detail for Team Nigeria at the 2004 Olympics and as a key security advisor to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Winners in 18 award categories will be revealed, with the King of the Pitch award contested by Ademola Lookman (Atalanta), Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), and William Troost-Ekong (Al-Kholood).

The Queen of the Pitch category will feature Asisat Oshoala (Bay FC), Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC), and Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético Madrid Femenino).

Other awards include Striker of the Year, Best Corporate Sponsor, Goalkeeper of the Year, Defender of the Year, Midfielder of the Year, and Coach of the Year.

The event promises to be a celebration of excellence in Nigerian football.