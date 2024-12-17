lookman emerges africa’s best player, nnadozie remains best goalkeeper

Super Eagles and Atalanta dazzling attacking winger, Ademola Lookman was named the 2024 Africa men’s Football Player of the Year, replacing his compatriot Victor Osimhen who won the prestigious award last year after an outstanding season with Napoli in the Serie A.

Lookman who was the most popular choice ahead of the glamorous Awards ceremony in Marrakech, Morocco warded off fierce competition from the quartet of Ivorian Simon Adingra, Guinea’s Serhou Guirassy, South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams and Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi to be crowned the new king of African football.

He is now the second player from Nigeria to win the award in 25 years and only the seventh in the country’s football history.

Rashidi Yekini (1993), Emmanuel Amuneke (1994), Nwankwo Kanu (1996 and 1999), Victor Ikpeba (1997) and Victor Osimhen (2023) are the previous winners for Nigeria since the awards were taken over by CAF in 1992.

How Lookman’s towered over rivals

The emergence of Lookman as the new African Footballer of the Year didn’t come as a surprise considering how much he had accomplished for both club and country.

His three goals and two assists were pivotal to Nigeria reaching their eighth Africa Cup of Nations Final in Cote d’Ivoire in February, and his hat-trick in a 3-0 win handed Italian side, Atalanta FC the UEFA Europa Cup at the expense of hitherto-rampaging German side, Bayer Leverkusen in May.

This season, he has notched 11 goals and five assists in 18 appearances in all competitions for Atalanta (including a goal against record winners Real Madrid FC in the UEFA Champions League), and scored two goals as Nigeria qualified for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations finals, with two other goals controversially chalked off.

It’s an incredible feeling- Lookman

The new king of African football, Ademola Lookman has described his victory as incredible.

Speaking yesterday, the Atlanta goal poacher said: “I want to thank God, presidents, team mates, clubs and my country for their support and love.

“This is a blessing to me, my family and nation to be recognized as the best player in Africa.

This is something incredible and I am extremely proud of.

“To the young children and people watching, don’t allow your failures to weigh you down. Turn your pain into power and continue to fly,” he said.

In the same vein, Super Falcons goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie, retained her prestigious award of Women’s Best Goalkeeper.

The Super Falcons also emerged the best women’s national team in Africa.

2024 CAF Awards Winners

PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)

CAF PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Barbra Banda (Zambia / Orlando Pride)

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Nigeria / Paris FC)

CAF INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Sanaâ Mssoudy (Morocco / AS FAR)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Doha El Madani (Morocco / AS FAR)

COACH OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

COACH OF THE YEAR (WOMEN)

Lamia Boumehdi (TP Mazembe)

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (MEN)

Cote d’Ivoire

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR (WOMEN) Niger