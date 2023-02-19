Look out for new moon of Sha’aban — Sultan

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has directed Muslims to look out for the…

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has directed Muslims to look out for the new Moon of Sha’aban 1444 AH from Monday.

Abubakar made the call on Sunday in Sokoto in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, February 20, 2023, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Rajab 1444 AH shall be the day to look for the crescent of Sha’aban 1444 AH.

Buhari to Nigerians: There’s hardship but don’t lose hope

Polls: Nigerian elders protest to Finnish govt over Ekpa

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Sha’aban on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.

The Sultan further prayed to Allah to help Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty. (NAN)