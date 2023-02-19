✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Look out for new moon of Sha’aban — Sultan

His Eminence, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto.

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has directed Muslims to look out for the new Moon of Sha’aban 1444 AH from Monday.

Abubakar made the call on Sunday in Sokoto in a statement signed by Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs Sultanate Council, Sokoto.

The statement reads, “This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Monday, February 20, 2023, which is equivalent to the 29th day of Rajab 1444 AH shall be the day to look for the crescent of Sha’aban 1444 AH.

“Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Sha’aban on Monday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to the Sultan,” it said.

The Sultan further prayed to Allah to help Muslims in the discharge of their religious duty. (NAN)

