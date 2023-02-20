Logging kingpin, 2 others nabbed in Edo

The National Park Service (NPS) in the FCT on Sunday said that a logging kingpin and two others have been arrested at the Okomu National…

The National Park Service (NPS) in the FCT on Sunday said that a logging kingpin and two others have been arrested at the Okomu National Park in Edo State.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Conservator of Parks (CP), Emmanuel Ntuyang.

The statement reads in part: “Following the reinforced intensive anti-poaching patrol activities in Okomu National Park in Edo, a logging kingpin, Kehinde Hassan, alias Alfa, and two others, Adeoye Tajudeen and Uba Okechukwu, have been arrested in the park.

“The loggers were arrested during a routine anti-poaching patrol in the Julius Creek Range in the Western axis of the park.

“Parading the suspects at the park’s office in Edo, the Conservator of the Parks, Lawrence Osaze, assured that the efforts to rid the park of all forms of illegal activities would be sustained through the vigilance, doggedness and dedication of park rangers.” (NAN)