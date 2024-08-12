Locals set ablaze 3 bandits’ corpses found in Kaduna forest

Three corpses suspected to be that of bandits have been found while eight more rustled cows were also recovered at Kasangwai forest in Kagarko LGA…

City & Crime had reported that six bandits were reportedly gunned down during a gun duel with vigilantes during which 220 rustled cows were recovered in the area last Wednesday.

A community leader from the area who preferred anonymity for security reasons told our reporter through telephone on Sunday that the corpses were found by the vigilantes who were still trailing some of them that escaped.

He said, “Aside from the three corpses, eight cows wandering inside the bush were recovered by the vigilantes who were trailing some of the bandits that escaped during the earlier gun battle with the vigilantes.”

A hunter, who was part of the search team, identified as Sayyadi, said the three corpses were later set ablaze by a mob who got wind of their discovery.

The spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Hassan Mansur, is yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing the report.