Local content board, Senegalese agency sign MoU for energy security

Amid global concerns over energy security and regional resolve to collaborate, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Technical Secretary of the National Content Monitoring Committee of Senegal (ST-CNSCL) to guarantee energy security in the region.

ST-CNSCL is responsible for the coordination and supervision of the development and implementation of local content strategies in the Senegalese oil and gas sector.

Speaking at the Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference yesterday in Lagos, Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Engr Simbi Kesiye Wabote, proposed strategies to break down barriers and promote cross-border collaboration between governments and businesses.

A statement by the board’s corporate communications department says Wabote called for peer review mechanisms on industry sustainability and growth.

Under the terms of the MoU, NCDMB will offer ST-CNSCL strategic advice and guidance in the areas of laws, frameworks, knowledge exchange, procedures for baseline study, data collection on capacities that exist in Senegal, design of strategic plan for local content implementation in Senegal and other capacity development initiatives.

In his paper, Wabote highlighted initiatives and grounds covered by the Nigerian government through the NCDMB in local content development and how other African oil producers could benefit from these.