lobi stars beat bayelsa united to ease pressure on amokachi

Lobi Stars returned to winning ways after a series of disappointing results as they laboured to a 2-1 victory over Bayelsa United 2-1 in yesterday’s NPFL week 9 match played at the Lafia Township Stadium.

The victory also eased the mounting scepticism over coach Daniel Amokachi’s ability to lead the club.

When the former Nigerian international was appointed to lead the club’s technical crew, expectations were high that he would immediately reverse the poor results that necessitated the sack of the erstwhile manager, Eugene Agagbe.

However, after a promising debut at Niger Tornadoes where Lobi Stars earned a crucial point in a 1-1 draw, the former Super Eagles coach and his boys returned home to draw 2-2 with unbeaten El-Kanemi Warriors before the 4-2 thrashing at new boys Ikorodu City which left them at the bottom of the log.

Consequently, before the week 9 match, most of the teeming fans of the club had begun to wonder if ‘the Bull’ as Amokachi is popularly called, was the messiah.

Therefore, the victory over the Ladan Bossso tutored side came as a huge relief to Lobi Stars who have moved from last on the log to 17th position.

Former Enugu Rangers striker, Ossy Martins was the hero for Lobi Stars with his brace in the 22nd and 57th minute of the nervy contest.

Although Ibrahim Yahaya equalised for United from the spot in the 30th minute, Martins ensured Lobi Stars recorded their second victory of the season when he grabbed his brace in the 57th minute.

In the other week 9 match played yesterday, title holders Rangers forced Kwara United to a 1-1 draw in Ilorin. Abdulraheem gave the ‘Afonja warriors’ the lead in the 42nd minute, but three minutes later, Kingsley Maduforo drew the ‘Flying Antelopes’ level for a share of the spoils.