Lobi Penguins lose opening match of Orkuma football tourney

The defending champions of Moses Orkuma Unity Cup Football Tournament, Lobi Penguins of Makurdi, started their title defence on a shaky note yesterday as…

The defending champions of Moses Orkuma Unity Cup Football Tournament, Lobi Penguins of Makurdi, started their title defence on a shaky note yesterday as they lost the opening match of the sixth edition of the competition 1-0 to debutants, Solution Ground FC of Aliade.

After a barren first half at the Famous JS Tarka Stadium in Gboko, Baaki Baaki jr scored the only goal of the match in the early minutes of the second half to put his side in command of Group A.

The annual football tournament sponsored by a former Nigerian junior international, Moses Orkuma, who presently plays for Al-Tadamon SC of Kuwait, is said to be a platform for talents at the grassroots to be scouted for professional football abroad.

It will be recalled that the last edition of the competition was won by Lobi Penguins who defeated St. Michaels Ameladu 1-0 in the pulsating finals.

At yesterday’s well attended ceremony, Paul Ajav who represented the sponsor of the tournament charged the players to put in their best as he said the competition is a golden opportunity for some of them to be scouted for trials abroad.

A total of 32 youth clubs in Benue State are taking part in the tournament which is offering over N500,000 cash prize to winners, sets of jerseys and other awards to outstanding players.

Meanwhile, action in the tournament will continue today with one match each in Group A and B.

In Group A, there will be a local derby in the morning between Gboko Pros and 11 Stars while last year’s runners-up, St. Michaels Ameladu will lock horns with Purity FC Gboko in Group B.