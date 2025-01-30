Lobbying heightens as race to replace Kano APC chairman begins

Ahead of the expiration of tenure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Kano, moves have begun by some notable members of the party to replace Abdullahi Abbas as the state APC chairman.

Abbas, who emerged as APC chairman on 6 August 2017, when the party conducted election to fill-up 15 vacant positions, was said to have been boycotted by the then Senator representing Kano central senatorial district Rabiu Kwankwaso and his Kwankwasiyya loyalists.

Abbas returned to the post on 20 August 2018 after the National headquarters of the party had appointed engineer Bashir Karaye as acting chairman in an effort to resolve the political dispute between the then governor Abdullahi Ganduje and his predecessor Rabiu Kwankwaso.

However, recently a move by some members in preparation to replace Abbas is said to have been launched in the state with former Kano state finance commissioner under Kwankwaso, Ibrahim Dan Azumi Gwarzo declaring interest.

SPONSOR AD

It was also reported that former secretary to the state government Alhaji Usman Alhaji who was once national secretary of the NRC is behind the former commissioner’s aspiration.

Gwarzo was the campaign director general of Muhammad Abacha governorship in 2011,

A chieftain of the party in Dala local government spoke to Daily Trust on anonymity said there two other APC members have positioned themselves to replace Abbas.

He listed them as Muntari Ishaq Yakasai, a former special duties commissioner, and Yusuf Tumfafi who was appointed special adviser on grassroot mobilization during Ganduje’s tenure.

The party chieftain said though Abbas could contest for the position, new aspirants may hold the ace because of the political ambitions of many powerful party members who may influence their emergence.

When contacted, the state APC secretary, Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, said the party has not fixed the timetable for the state Congress, noting that only Danazumi formally wrote to the party to state his intention to contest the chairmanship position.

He said the party executives were also aware of the speculated aspiration of other candidates even though the party organ has not commenced sale of forms for any elective office..

Sources said new party executives may be elected in August or October this year.