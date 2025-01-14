Livestock development: Need for synergy between states, federal government

Livestock is an indispensable part of the agricultural value chain. Globally, livestock contributes about 40 per cent to the agricultural GDP, and its relevance is even more pronounced in regions where pastoralism and mixed farming are common. Livestock provides meat, milk, eggs, leather, wool and other products that are crucial for both domestic consumption and export.

Livestock farming plays a crucial role in Nigeria’s economy as it contributes about 25 per cent of the agricultural GDP and has always served as a source of livelihood and social security for rural communities.

Beyond these direct contributions, the livestock sector offers employment opportunities to traders, transporters and processors. Additionally, livestock plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance through nutrient recycling and land management.

SPONSOR AD

However, despite its vast potential, the sector faces numerous challenges, including poor production infrastructure, conflicts between herders and farmers and limited access to modern farming technologies.

It is in recognition of this sector, that the federal government just established a ministry for this vibrant component of the economy that has the potential to drive food security, employment, and economic growth. While the federal government’s creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development is commendable, achieving transformative change will require active participation by state governments.

To foster synergy with the Federal Ministry, states need to ensure that livestock development initiatives are inclusive, localised, and impactful. This collaborative approach will unlock the full potential of the livestock sector and ensure localised solutions to challenges that will maximise the sector’s potential for the benefit of millions of Nigerians and contribute to national prosperity. This can only be achieved by the creation of the same ministry at the state level

This new federal ministry represents a significant step toward transforming the sector. This ministry is tasked with formulating policies, coordinating national programmes, managing livestock production and diseases, and promoting research and innovation. It also serves as a platform for fostering international partnerships and attracting investments to modernise livestock farming.

However, for these efforts to be effective, states must imbibe this initiative by creating their own ministries of livestock development to foster synergy with the federal government to ensure efficient and localised livestock development strategies for coordinated governance at both levels to address the sector’s unique complexities.

Though federal oversight is essential, it is insufficient to address the diverse needs and challenges of livestock development across the 36 states. Each state has its unique ecological, cultural, and socio-economic characteristics that influence its livestock farming practices. For instance, the livestock needs of arid states like Borno and Sokoto differ significantly from those of riverine states like Delta and Rivers.

This diversity will necessitate state-level interventions to complement federal policies while addressing local realities.

The establishment of a Ministry of Livestock Development by the states will ensure effective governance of the livestock sector. It will enable the states to take ownership of livestock development initiatives, ensuring that they are tailored to their local needs and priorities.

The ministry will be the medium towards developing policies and programmes that address specific livestock challenges in their regions. For example, states in the Sahelian zone can focus on sustainable pastoralism and grazing reserves, while southern states can prioritise poultry and aquaculture. This localised approach will ensure that interventions are relevant and effective.

It can play a crucial role in conflict resolution by establishing grazing reserves, promoting ranching systems, and mediating disputes. It can also work with local communities to develop sustainable resource management strategies, reducing competition over land and water. This will address the pressing issue of herder-farmer conflict.

It can facilitate the development of livestock markets, abattoirs, and processing facilities. By promoting value addition through the production of milk, cheese, leather, and wool, they can increase farmers’ incomes and enhance the competitiveness of Nigerian livestock products in domestic and international markets.

The states will be more positioned to implement local training programmes, provide access to credit and grants, and support youth-led livestock enterprises. Empowering young people to participate in the sector will raise innovation and drive economic growth

The state ministries can collaborate with the federal government to implement disease surveillance, vaccination campaigns, and biosecurity measures. By maintaining a network of veterinary clinics and mobile units, states can ensure that farmers have access to quality animal health services.

With the lack of essential accurate data for planning and decision-making in the sector, the states are in a better position to collaborate with universities and research institutions to conduct studies on livestock production, health, and marketing. This data can inform state and federal policies, ensuring evidence-based interventions.

The establishment of ministry by the states will provide an opportunity to foster synergy with the federal ministry. This collaboration will ensure that