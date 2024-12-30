Liverpool thrash West Ham to go eight points clear

Liverpool thrashed West Ham United 5-0 at the London Stadium to stretch their Premier League lead to eight points on Sunday with Mohamed Salah once again in irrepressible form.

The Egyptian has been enjoying a vintage season despite uncertainty over a new contract and scored once and provided two assists as Liverpool dismantled their outclassed hosts.

He now has 20 goals in all competitions this season and appears to be firing Liverpool towards a 20th league title in Dutchman Arne Slot’s first season in charge.

Liverpool have 45 points from 18 games with surprise package Nottingham Forest their closest pursuers with 37 points having played a game more.