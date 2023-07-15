Liverpool offered £40m offer for Fabinho by Al-Ittihad

Fabinho has been left out of Liverpool’s squad for a training camp in Germany following a £40m bid for him from Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.…

The Reds received the offer for Brazil midfielder Fabinho on Friday night.

A decision between the club and player was then taken to remove the 29-year-old from the 32-man touring party, which left on Saturday.

Fabinho has been at Liverpool since July 2018 after the Reds signed him from Monaco for a fee in the region of £39m.

He has since helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and Fifa Club World Cup.

