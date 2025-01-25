Liverpool must strengthen defence

There is much talk at Liverpool that the Reds need to bring in another high-class defender to strengthen the back. After failing to keep a clean sheet against Forest and Man United, they did at least keep Brentford off the score sheet last weekend. The solid defence seen at the start of the season has been severely tested lately.

Liverpool have conceded 14 goals in their last 13 games. They have also conceded the first goal in six of their last 13 matches. The club signed Ben Davies from Preston for £2 million as back up to Van Dijk but he never played a single game and Schalke’s Ozan Kabak looked out of place on his few opportunities.

Insiders at the club admit Van Dijk, at 34 years of age, will need replacing soon and he cannot carry on being the pillar of strength at the back for much longer. Jarell Quansah has not made progress and Joe Gomez is always seen as an able deputy. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite remains high on Liverpool’s wish list and at 22, would be a long-term commitment for the club. Left back Andy Robertson seems to struggle his way through games and at 31, might eventually need replacing. His play seems to be deteriorating and desperate, giving away penalties against Southampton and Real Madrid and receiving a red card when he hacked down Fulham’s Harry Wilson. Andy’s deputy Kostas Tsimikas does not have the ability to replace him full time.

SPONSOR AD

Postecoglou has to find answers

Where does Ange Postecoglou and his Spur’s team go from here? They have only 24 points and are below Manchester United after their shock 3-2 defeat to Everton who continue to climb out of trouble at the foot of the table. Tottenham are only four points above Everton in 15th place and have lost 12 of their previous 22 games with relegation places closer than the top of the league. The loyal supporters have had enough of failure and are calling for Postecoglou to be sacked and chairman Daniel Levy replaced.

The coach made a poor decision in deciding to play against Everton with a back three. The Toffees scored three goals in one half, having managed to find the net in only five of their previous games. Tottenham’s formation left plenty of space for midfield and forwards to move forward towards goal. After one win in ten games, the players look dejected and even the ultra-enthusiastic Son Heung-Min looks tired and not showing any real threat in front of goal.

United could be home to 100,000 supporters

Manchester United’s owner Sir James Ratcliffe says he wants to build a new 100,000 capacity stadium and it will be the best in the world. After a feasibility study, it has yet to be decided if the new stadium will be a redeveloped Old Trafford which would increase crowd capacity to 87,000 and is the iconic home to the Busby Babes and Best, Charlton, Law and Cantona etc or to erect a completely new stadium elsewhere.

The study reported that moving to a new state-of-the-art stadium next to Old Trafford could bring in revenue of £7.3 billion to Britain and create up to 90,000 jobs.

United’s supporters committee will be involved in the final decision which will be made by the end of this season. Ratcliffe prefers a new stadium because reconstructing Old Trafford would cost £1.2 billion and the Sir Bobby Charlton stand would have to be closed for part of the building period and therefore reduce revenue during that time.

Mateta flourishes for Palace

Jean-Phillipe Mateta has become one of the Premier League’s most lethal hitmen and the 27-year-old has given Crystal Palace a superior edge upfront. Coach Oliver Glasner’s high-pressing, high intensity method of playing has given the French 27-year-old the chance to shine. Before Glasner arrived at the Selhurst Park Stadium, Mateta used to warm the sub’s bench and was lucky to start two or three consecutive games and he managed only 11 goals in 79 games under previous managers Patrick Viera and Roy Hodgson. The Austrian coach has spent time with the striker which has resulted in 21 goals in 35 games. In Palace’s 2-0 win at West Ham last weekend, Mateta used his physical strength and speed which forced Hammer’s defender Konstantinos Mavropanos into reckless challenges which saw him receive two yellow cards and a red.

Napoli raise funds for Garnacho

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim says he wants to keep Alejandro Garnacho but new owner Sir James Ratcliffe says he will listen to offers for any of their players. Italian league leaders Napoli responded with a £40 million bid. United rejected the offer and said they would only listen to an approach at £60million. Napoli are determined to sign the 20-year-old and have agreed to sell Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to Paris Saint-Germain. Garnacho has said he is interested in a move to Italy and Ratcliffe is anxious to raise funds to enable Amorim bring in his own chosen players. Astonishingly, controversially and very much against the United fans’ wishes, the club have said Garnacho’s fellow young stars Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Leny Yoro are also up for sale at the right price.

Raya positive about Gunner’s title bid

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya spoke up about the Gunner’s chances of lifting the title this year. He said, “Three weeks ago, people were saying Liverpool had the title in their hands. It’s just football. Everything changes in two or three games…don’t think too much ahead because that will play badly against us. We just need to live in the present.” Arsenal have a tough schedule, playing twice a week until February with Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup matches all piling up.

Supporters turn on Van Nistelrooy

Seven weeks into his much-heralded arrival at the King Power Stadium, Leicester fans have already turned on coach Ruud van Nistelrooy. The toxic atmosphere turned into a full-scale protest of boos as he substituted Bilal El Khannouss with large sections of the crowd calling “You don’t know what you’re doing.” The 2-0 home defeat to Fulham was Leicester’s seventh consecutive loss. The fans also called for the sacking of Director of Football Jon Rudkiand and the board of directors, totally forgetting that the Thai owners have kept Leicester afloat financially and even written off a £194 million debt in order to help the Foxes survive in the Premier League.