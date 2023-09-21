✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Liverpool fight back to beat LASK in Europa League

Liverpool overcame an early scare and came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win at Austria’s LASK Linz in their opening Europa League Group E game on Thursday.

LASK took a surprise lead in the 14th minute through a stunning goal by winger Florian Flecker.

But Nunez levelled for Jurgen Klopp’s side from the spot after the visitors were awarded a penalty when winger Luis Diaz was taken down inside the box.

Diaz then moved Liverpool in front in the 63rd from close range, netting a brilliant cross into the middle of the box by Ryan Gravenberch, before substitute Mohamed Salah sealed the win two minutes from time with a low strike inside the far post.

 

