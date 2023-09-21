Liverpool fight back to beat LASK in Europa League

Liverpool overcame an early scare and came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win at Austria’s LASK Linz in their opening Europa League…

Liverpool overcame an early scare and came from a goal down to claim a 3-1 win at Austria’s LASK Linz in their opening Europa League Group E game on Thursday.

LASK took a surprise lead in the 14th minute through a stunning goal by winger Florian Flecker.

But Nunez levelled for Jurgen Klopp’s side from the spot after the visitors were awarded a penalty when winger Luis Diaz was taken down inside the box.

Diaz then moved Liverpool in front in the 63rd from close range, netting a brilliant cross into the middle of the box by Ryan Gravenberch, before substitute Mohamed Salah sealed the win two minutes from time with a low strike inside the far post.

