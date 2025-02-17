Liverpool beat Wolves to go seven points clear

Liverpool extended their lead on top of the Premier League to seven points with a trickier-than-expected 2-1 win over lowly Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday courtesy of goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah.

Arne Slot’s team had looked to be cruising at 2-0 after Diaz bundled in on 15 minutes and won a penalty later in the half for strike partner Salah to convert with ease – a 23rd league goal for the league’s leading marksman.

But Wolves, fighting for their lives near the bottom, gave them a few frights and punished Liverpool for a sloppy second half when Matheus Cunha curled a low shot brilliantly past Alisson in the 67th minute.