OPAY: Scholarship
Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead to 11 points

mo salah

Liverpool took another step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Manchester City after talisman Mohamed Salah scored their first goal and set up Dominik Szoboszlai for the second as they went 11 points clear at the top on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s side have 64 points from 27 matches ahead of second-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand.

City are fourth on 44 as their early-season quest for a fifth consecutive title has unravelled into a chase for a Champions League berth.

