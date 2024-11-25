Liver cancer: NICRAT trains 46 health workers in early detection, treatment

The National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT) has trained 46 health workers in Sokoto state on how to detect signs of chronic hepatitis and liver cancer for treatment.

According to the Nigerian HIV-AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey, 2018, Nigeria has a prevalence rate 8.1 and 1.1 percent for Hepatitis B and C virus, causing 80 percent of all liver cancer.

Declaring the training opened on Monday, NICRAT’s Director General, Professor Usman Aliyu, noted that early detection and treatment of these diseases were necessary in view of their high incidences in the country.

SPONSOR AD

According to him, the training was aimed at equipping health workers with the requisite knowledge to detect such health conditions early for proper treatment.

“We believe that, early detection is key to successful treatment,” he said

Dr Aliyu Sama’ila Musawa, Sokoto state Team Lead said the participants were drawn from the 23 local government areas (LGAs) of the state.

“We selected two from each local government; one Medical Doctor from secondary healthcare centre and a health worker from Primary centers,” he said