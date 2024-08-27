Livelihood support: Kebbi disburses N6.5bn to 65,000 vulnerable citizens

The Kebbi State Government has disbursed N6.5 billion to 65,000 individuals under the Kaura Cares Livelihood Support Programme. During the flag off of the disbursement…

The Kebbi State Government has disbursed N6.5 billion to 65,000 individuals under the Kaura Cares Livelihood Support Programme.

During the flag off of the disbursement via Point of Sale (POS) in Birnin Kebbi on Monday, Governor Nasir Idris said the programme was to improve the living conditions of beneficiaries.

He said that each recipient received N100,000, a gesture he described as unprecedented in the nation’s history, second only to federal government initiatives.

He further said, “This scheme fulfils my campaign promise to the people of Kebbi State, and I have increased the number of beneficiaries fourfold from the initial figure.”

He assured that his administration would continue implementing similar programmes under the World Bank, federal or state initiatives to benefit thousands of people, reinforcing his commitment to a government of the people.

Governor Idris also directed the state’s Ministry of Health to provide medical treatment for a beneficiary in dire need, whether in Nigeria or abroad, with the state covering all the cost.