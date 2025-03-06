Litigations over Alaafin, Soun, others waste of time – Makinde

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, says anyone who challenges his government’s decisions on traditional institution in court would only waste time and efforts.

Daily Trust reports that some of the appointments made by Makinde in the state’s traditional institution have been fraught with litigations.

Some of them include that of the Alaafin of Oyo-designate, Oba Akeem Owoade and the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye.

Speaking on Thursday while

presenting the staff and certificate of office to the newly appointed Eleruwa of Eruwa, Oba Samuel Adegbola,the governor vowed that his administration would not interfere in the decisions of traditional institutions as long as due process is followed.

The governor presented the instruments of office to the new Eleruwa at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Daily Trust reports that the new monarch was reappointed after the Supreme Court sacked him from the throne as the Eleruwa of Eruwa, in Ibarapa East Local Government Area, in November, 2019.

He was on the throne for about 21 years.

He was installed as the Eleruwa in 1998 by the Oyo State Government, amidst protests by members of the other ruling houses.

A panel of the Supreme Court, in a unanimous judgment, dismissed an appeal filed by Adegbola and others against an earlier decision of the Court of Appeal, faulting his enthronement.

But Makinde reappointed him and presented him with the instrument of office on Thursday.

The governor noted that he was glad that the lingering issues that prevented the historical town from having a traditional ruler had finally been settled.

The governor explained that his administration would continue to look for ways to advance the cause of development in each domain, stating that the importance of the traditional institution cannot be overemphasised.

He equally clarified that Oba Adegbola was nominated by the kingmakers of Eruwa and that all his government did was to endorse the nomination.

He said: “We are here today for a very important reason. This is an issue that has lingered since 2019, leaving Eruwa with no traditional ruler for over five years.

“This administration came in May 2019 and we met the dispute surrounding the throne. We tried to appeal to everyone because Kabiyesi was Eleruwa for 21 years before November when we had that Supreme Court judgement and we had to obey the court order.

“I took it upon myself to find out what the truth was and I learnt that the first judgement was delivered by the former Chief Judge, Mukthar Abimbola.

“I called him and we sat down and I asked him to explain to me the cause of this matter. I asked, was it that Kabiyesi did not qualify or he did not come from the royal family? But he said Kabiyesi came from the royal family.

“He said the issue they were having was whether he came from the female side but was supposed to come from another side. So, I concluded that we should keep looking for ways to solve the problem.

“From that November 2019 up until this moment, I asked myself if Eruwa town had been better off and the answer is no. A town that does not have a governing head, things are always very difficult, because somebody must stand up and talk to the authorities.

“Today, I am glad that the issue has finally been resolved.

“As I have said in the past, our administration will not interfere in the decisions of our traditional institutions as long as due process is followed.

“I can say that for any issue that has to do with the traditional institution, anybody that goes to court would only go and waste his time and efforts.

“Not that people did not come to me to lobby. As a matter of fact, a very important personality in this state came to me and said it is his person they are pushing for the Eruwa stool. But I said I would look into it and do what my conscience says is right, as I know that I will explain this one day before my own Maker.

“So, Kabiyesi was nominated by the kingmakers and all we have done is to endorse the nomination.

“The importance of our traditional institution to our dear state cannot be overemphasised. They are closer to the people and they do a bit in governance especially as it concerns security.

“They have also contributed so much to make this state safe. Also, in the preservation of our culture and tradition, they have played an important role.”

In his response, the Eleruwa, Oba Adegbola appreciated the state government, declaring that he would invite everyone with grievances with a view to settling all differences in the overall interest of Eruwa.

He equally promised to bring about greater developments to the town and also cooperate with the state government and all traditional rulers in Ibarapaland and Oyo State to achieve the vision of securing the state.