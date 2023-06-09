Litigant asks court to imprison immigration boss

An area court in Jiwa, Abuja, has adjourned a case of contempt of court filed against the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, as…

An area court in Jiwa, Abuja, has adjourned a case of contempt of court filed against the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, as second contemnor.

Barr Yahaya Abubakar Ndakene, counsel to the complainant, Ibrahim Yakubu, in November, last year filed a motion on notice for committal to prison for non-compliance with and disobedience to a court order under Section 72 of the Sheriff and Civil Process Act.

He argued that the respondent deliberately refused or neglected to comply with the order of the court issued and made available on November 23, 2022, directing inter alia to arrest or prevent the first defendant in the case, one Maryam Kabir Rabiu (wife to the nominal complainant), together with the child in her possession, from traveling out of the country and confiscate their international passports.

The case was earlier filed at the Dei-Dei area court in 2020 by Yakubu against his own wife, Maryam Rabiu Dan Sitta, for allegedly marrying another man in the United States of America.

However, counsel to the second contemnor, Barr Kamal Buhari, told the court that his client was resolving some intra-administrative issues, hence he made an oral application for adjournment.

Before then, he argued that the court had no jurisdiction to grant such an order against immigration under Section 251 of the Nigerian Constitution and Section 116 of the Immigration Act 2015.

The Judge, Hon Sulaiman Ola, adjourned the case to July 20.

