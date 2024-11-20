Lillard’s late show helps Bucks beat Rockets

Damian Lillard scored with 3.9 seconds left as the Milwaukee Bucks completed a thrilling late comeback to beat the Houston Rockets 101-100 in the NBA.

The Rockets led 100-94 with one minute 59 seconds remaining before Lillard sank two free throws, set up AJ Green for a three-pointer and made a driving lay-up.

He finished with 18 points and 10 assists at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, while Brook Lopez scored 27 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo 20.

Defeat ended a five-game winning run for the Rockets, who trailed by 14 points at one stage. The Bucks are fourth from bottom in the Eastern Conference, while the Rockets are fourth in the West.