✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Sports

Lillard’s late show helps Bucks beat Rockets

Damian Lillard
    By .

Damian Lillard scored with 3.9 seconds left as the Milwaukee Bucks completed a thrilling late comeback to beat the Houston Rockets 101-100 in the NBA.

The Rockets led 100-94 with one minute 59 seconds remaining before Lillard sank two free throws, set up AJ Green for a three-pointer and made a driving lay-up.

He finished with 18 points and 10 assists at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, while Brook Lopez scored 27 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo 20.

SPONSOR AD

Defeat ended a five-game winning run for the Rockets, who trailed by 14 points at one stage. The Bucks are fourth from bottom in the Eastern Conference, while the Rockets are fourth in the West.

 

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

NEWS UPDATE: Nigerians have been finally approved to earn Dollars from home, acquire premium domains for as low as $1500, profit as much as $22,000 (₦37million+).


Click here to start.

More Stories