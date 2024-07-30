Lil Kesh: I can’t marry lady who eats plantain

Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Keshinro Ololade, known professionally as Lil Kesh, has opened up on the qualities of his potential wife.

In a viral video, Lil Kesh said he can’t be with a lady who eats plantains.

He urged his future wife not to consume plantains.

“To my future wife, please, when you tick all my list, make sure you don’t eat plantain because it’s a red flag for me. And I will hate to lose you to plantain,” he said in the video.

Meanwhile, this has elicited diverse opinions from Nigerians on X.

@harryharta: “Plantain sweet pass u and Ur song.”

@curzylove: “Omo! Plantains Blow pass your song’s sef!!”

@goofyassqueen: “I can’t imagine my life with stopping to eat plantain because of man plantain wey sweet dieee”

@tifeunice: “how are we gonna do it like this cos we are already engaged in the spirit realm.”

Lil Kesh started his music career in 2012 and rode to prominence after releasing several hit singles including ‘Shoki’ and ‘Lyrically’

The 29-year-old has since continued to blaze the trail in the Nigerian music industry, snagging numerous awards as well as collaborations with other music stars including Davido, Olamide and Patoranking.

In 2016, after the expiration of his contract with YBNL, Lil Kesh established his own record label YAGI Records (an acronym for “Young And Getting It”).