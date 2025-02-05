✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Like Governors, PDP BoT recognises Ude-Okoye as National Secretary

    By Baba Martins 
The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has confirmed Sunday Ude-Okoye as the authentic National Secretary of the party.
Samuel Anyanwu and Ude-Okoye have been at each other’s throat over the position of the National Secretary.
The duo have been fighting over the position since Anyanwu left his position to contest the Imo State Governorship election which he lost to Governor Hope Uzodinma.
In his absence, the South East Stakeholders of the party adopted Ude-Okoye as Secretary.
However, the situation has been submerged in a legal battle since Anyanwu lost the election.
On December 20, 2024, the Court of Appeal Enugu Division had confirmed Ude-Okoye as the National Secretary.
Based on the decision, the Governors Forum also threw their weight behind Ude-Okoye.
The Board of Trustees also based their decision on the Enugu judgment that recognised Ude-Okoye.
