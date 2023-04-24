Like Buhari, Ganduje, Taraba governor begs Nigerians for forgiveness

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has apologised to Taraba people whom he might have stepped on their toes during his eight-year administration. Ishaku tendered his apology…

Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku has apologised to Taraba people whom he might have stepped on their toes during his eight-year administration.

Ishaku tendered his apology during a thanksgiving service organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba State chapter, held at the CAN Secretariat in Jalingo.

The governor said he was happy that his mantra of “Give Me Peace and I will Give You Development” has found firm roots in the minds of Tarabans and urged the people to let the spirit of peace, love, and forgiveness guide their attitudes, actions, and relations with their fellow people.

Ishaku had earlier during a Special Easter Thanks giving Service at the Anglican Church Mayo Dasa in Jalingo, the state capital knelt before the congregation and sought the forgiveness of all that he had offended during his eight years as governor of the state.

Please Forgive me, Ganduje begs Kano people

Kano assembly receives Ganduje’s bills on Kano emirate, anthem, others

“As a leader who had led the state for almost eight years, it was likely that I might have offended so many people either knowingly or unknowingly in the cause of discharging my duties as the Executive Governor ” he said.

Ishaku stated that it is Biblical for him to openly apologise and seek for the forgiveness of those he might have have offended.

“Biblically, we are taught to forgive those who offend us. In this case, I am asking those I have offended to forgive me. I did this in the House of God and if they did not forgive me, it is between them and God,” he further stated.

The outgoing governor expressed appreciation to God for giving him the wisdom to serve the people of the State effectively despite all the challenges that confronted his administration.

He, however, urged people of the state to give his successor, Lt. Col. Kefas Agbu (Rtd), support and cooperation to enable him succeed.

This is the second time the governor would go before a congregation to publicly seek forgiveness from politicians and the people of Taraba on issues and areas he might have offended them.

Last week, President Muhammadu Buhari also pleaded with Nigerians whom he might have offended to forgive him.

A week before Buhari’s public plea, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano also asked the people to forgive him.