Lightning kills Tea seller in Kwara

A tea seller (Mai Shai) and one of his customers were reportedly killed by a lightning in Kwara State.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Thursday at Onigbegiri Junction, Eyenkorin in Asa Local Government Area of the state during a heavy downpour.

An eye witness, Mr Mojeed Onigbegiri, said the victims died instantly after the strike around 6:30 pm.

The people of the community, however, appealed to the state government, Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to come and evacuate the lifeless body of victims.

The police public relations officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Friday.

According to him, “the tea seller has been released to the family for burial while the family of the other victims said the need to perform some rites before the bury him”.

