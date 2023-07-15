Life term inmate bags NOUN postgraduate degree from prison

An inmate on life imprisonment at the Awka Custodial Centre, Anambra State, Jude Onwuzulike, has bagged a postgraduate degree from the National Open University of…

An inmate on life imprisonment at the Awka Custodial Centre, Anambra State, Jude Onwuzulike, has bagged a postgraduate degree from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

He was presented with a certificate Friday after being certified worthy in character and learning.

The inmate graduate bagged his Post Graduate Diploma in Education.

Responding, Onwuzulike, full of excitement, thanked the Custodial Centre and NOUN for the opportunity.

He also commended his wife for all her support.

“When I came here, I didn’t know such thing existed. I thought it was only in advanced countries that such exist. I came in here with only a certificate, but now I have three; and I’m ready to acquire another one before I go.

“To my fellow inmates, I want you to see here as a stepping stone. It’s time to enrol, you can continue even if you’re discharged. You’ll never regret it,” he said.

Speaking during the certificate presentation, Director of NOUN, Awka Study Centre, Dr Scholastica Ezeribe, expressed delight at the inmate’s enthusiasm towards academic.

Ezeribe, represented by Dr Georgina Ogbonna, charged other inmates to utilise the free opportunity provided by the government to better their lots ahead of their freedom.

