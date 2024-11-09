Life, legacy of American music icon, Quincy Jones

Few musicians have achieved the heights of popularity and influence that Quincy Jones did. With a career spanning over seven decades, Jones not only witnessed but also actively influenced the world of American music. From pop to jazz, TV themes to movie soundtracks, Jones’ talents are rooted in the music of the 20th century. As the industry and the world at large mourns the passing of the music legend and icon, Weekend Trust chronicles Quincy Jones’ rise to fame and notable achievements.

Early life

Quincy Delight Jones Jr. was born on March 14, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, with his childhood defined by both hardship and determination. His father was a carpenter, and his mother suffered from mental illness, which later led to her hospitalisation while Jones was a child. Despite these obstacles, Jones found comfort and inspiration in music. During his teenage years, his family relocated to Seattle, Washington, where he began to seriously study music, learning to play the trumpet and improving his composing skills.

SPONSOR AD

By the age of 14, Jones had started performing jazz professionally. Seattle’s thriving jazz culture introduced him to pioneering musicians such as Ray Charles, who became a lifelong friend and colleague. Jones attended Berkeley College of Music in Boston but left before finishing his studies when he was invited to tour with renowned band leader, Lionel Hampton.

Career

By the 1950s, Jones had established himself as an arranger, composer and trumpeter in New York City’s thriving jazz community. He collaborated with several legends, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Sarah Vaughan. Gillespie – a bebop legend, recognised Jones’s unique ability for combining jazz and orchestral elements and invited him to perform with his band on a State Department-sponsored global tour.

After relocating to Paris in the early 1960s, Jones studied under renowned music educator Nadia Boulanger, who had collaborated with composers like Aaron Copland and Leonard Bernstein. Boulanger inspired Jones to develop and polish his composing voice, allowing him to move beyond the boundaries of traditional jazz.

Jones returned to the United States in the mid-1960s, becoming Mercury Records’ first African American executive. His hiring broke down racial barriers in the music industry, as he was tasked with signing and producing performers when few African Americans had such positions of influence. During his time at Mercury, Jones produced hit records for a diverse range of singers, including jazz legends Billy Eckstine and Dinah Washington.

The Michael Jackson Era

Quincy Jones’ most notable collaboration was certainly with Michael Jackson. In 1978, Jones was working on The Wiz, an all-Black rendition of The Wizard of Oz. Jackson, a promising young artist at the time, played the Scarecrow.

Recognising Jones’ potential to help him achieve his dreams, Jackson sought to establish himself as a solo artist. Their collaboration produced the multi-platinum hit Off the Wall (1979), which launched Jackson’s rise to fame.

Jones later went on to produce Jackson’s next album, Thriller (1982), which became the best-selling album of all time, with projected global sales of over 66 million copies. Thriller, produced by Jones, shattered records and changed the music business. The album featured some of Jackson’s most popular songs, including ‘Billie Jean’, ‘Beat It’, and the title tune, ‘Thriller’. Jones’ strict dedication to detail, combined with his unique production skills, resulted in the album’s exceptional popularity.

The duo continued their relationship with Bad (1987), which sold millions of copies worldwide and confirmed Jackson’s status as the “King of Pop.” Jones’ accomplishment on these projects sealed his place as one of the most talented producers in music history. He had produced a sound that was widely appealing, overcoming genres and inspiring artists all around the world.

Hollywood and Social Impact

In addition to his success as a producer, Jones made substantial contributions to the field of cinema music. In the mid-1960s, he began composing for film and television, making him one of the first African Americans to break into this field. He composed films like The Pawnbroker (1964), In Cold Blood (1967), and In the Heat of the Night (1967).

Jones’ impact grew to include television in the 1980s. He co-produced ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’, a successful sitcom that established Will Smith’s career. He also created ‘Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever’, a television spectacular featuring Michael Jackson’s legendary moonwalk, which set his place in mainstream pop culture.

Jones also helped create the charity record ‘We Are the World’ (1985), which he co-produced alongside Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie, and Stevie Wonder. The song, which brought together 45 notable singers to collect donations for famine relief in Africa, went on to become one of the best-selling songs in history.

Awards and accolades

Throughout his career, Jones received various prizes and honours. He won 28 Grammy Awards and was nominated 80 times, making him one of the most decorated and nominated musicians in Grammy history. In 1991, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2013, he was honoured with the Grammy Legend Award for his exceptional contributions to the music industry.

Jones’ influence extends beyond prizes; his ability to combine several musical styles including jazz, R&B, pop, classical, and more, established a standard for modern music production. His work has influenced several musicians, including producers Dr. Dre and Pharrell Williams, as well as singers Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

Death and tributes

News of Jones passing hit the media on November 3, 2024. Although reports did not indicate the cause of dead, the statement noted that the icon died peacefully in his sleep. Since the announcement of his death, many celebrities in the entertainment industry have not failed to express how much of a loss his death brings to them.

Oprah Winfrey shared that her life got much better after she met Quincy Jones. He discovered her for the role of Sofia in the 1985 movie ‘The Color Purple’. Jones produced and composed the music for the film, and Oprah was nominated for a best supporting actress Oscar because of her role.

On Instagram, she wrote, “I had never met anyone with so much love in their heart. He was always open and treated everyone like they were the most important person. He was the Light. No shadows.” Winfrey also said that Jones was the first person she ever loved without any conditions.

Whoopi Goldberg, who also played the lead role in ‘The Color Purple’, wrote in an Instagram story that Jones “was my friend” and that she “was lucky enough to have him in my life all these years.”

Will Smith also shared a heartfelt tribute to Quincy Jones on Instagram, saying that Jones was “the true definition of a Mentor, a Father, and a Friend”

“He showed me the best parts of myself. He defended me, nurtured me, encouraged me, and inspired me. He set me straight when I needed it,” Smith wrote. “He let me use his wings until mine were strong enough to fly.”

Record producer Lionel Richie posted a simple photo of himself with his friend, “Q,” captioned: “What a great ride!! – with love always.”

There is no denying Quincy Jones’ influence on television, movies and music. He cleared the way for generations of artists and producers, proving that brilliance and inventiveness are not limited by genre or medium. His story is one of resilience and ambition, taking him from Seattle’s jazz bars to the heights of Hollywood and beyond.

Even after his death, Jones remains a legend whose work will continue to inspire and affect the music business for many years.