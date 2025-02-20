‘Lies from pit of hell’, Obasa denies discovery of arms in his office

The crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly continued, on Wednesday, as the impeached Speaker, Mudashir Obasa, dismissed reports on the alleged discovery of ‘a cache of arms in his office.’

Similarly, the Speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda debunked report of her resignation just as the house also denied the planned defection of 27 lawmakers to the Labour Party (LP).

Obasa in a statement he personally signed in response to a viral story amidst the avalanche of several rumours and speculations blamed his “traducers” for being behind what he called the “lies from the pit of hell.”

This comes two days after the Lagos Assembly complex was thrown into chaos following the deployment of operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) amidst the raging crisis in the assembly and the speculations surrounding the leadership of Meranda.

Obasa who is challenging his impeachment described the report that the DSS uncovered an arms cache in his office as a “hatchet but lazy journalistic story.”

“The ill-conceived story, apart from being a complete concoction, clearly exposes its author and paymasters as maliciously of low intelligence quotient, only out to malign my hard earned reputation spanning decades of political leadership and legislative hard work,” he said.

He noted that the story claimed phantom sources in the assembly and also revealed that the discovery came “a day after an uproar occasioned by the presence of the DSS in the assembly complex.”

Obasa stated that from the report, “it is obviously discerning that my traducers are furtively attempting to call a dog a bad name just to hang it.”

“I consider their purported sudden discovery of “cache of arms ammunition” in The Speaker’s office as nothing but an afterthought, having sensed the futility of their illegal actions. Now, their phantom evil story making the rounds is devoid of any logic and dead on arrival like the discovered planted camera at the Lekki Toll Gate, weeks after the End SARS protest brouhaha.

“It is necessary to also state that my traducers have relentlessly told unverifiable lies against my person in recent months. Their unsubstantiated, bogus claims are legendary from lying that I constructed a gate with N16billion to buying a unit of Toyota Hilux truck for N40billion amongst other unreasonable accusations.”

Meanwhile, the Assembly described the alleged resignation of the speaker and defection of some lawmakers as “both malicious and baseless.”

Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Ogundipe Stephen, stressed that such falsehoods serve only to create division and confusion within the Assembly and among Lagos State citizens.

“These events in no way suggest any intention by members to leave the party. We emphasize, without any ambiguity, that no member of the Assembly is contemplating defection,” he said.