Licensed project managers will address building collapse – CIPM

The Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) has said engaging professional, licensed project managers to manage projects will save Nigeria from losses through incidences of building collapses, abandoned projects and their attendant socio-economic consequences.

President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the CIPMN, Dr. Jamilu Isa Yankwashi stated this at the House of Representatives, when he led a delegation and conferred the fellow of the institute on the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen in his office on Tuesday.

Speaking, he said non-adherence to the laid down rules and regulations provided in the establishment Acts of regulatory organisations like the CIPMN has detrimental effects on the nation and it is being ignored.

While speaking on the award of the fellowship, he said the institute recognised the speaker’s contributions in making laws that would strengthen regulatory bodies to function well and discharge their responsibilities in line with their establishment acts and other extant laws.

Responding, the speaker thanked the institute for the recognition and promised that public institutions, especially those regulating standards and procedures like CIPMN would be constantly strengthened to discharge their responsibilities.

He also attributed the collapse of buildings and infrastructure in various parts of the country to the failure of bodies saddled with the responsibility of ensuring quality assurance.

He promised that with his induction into the CIPMN, he would join the campaign for proper project execution and management in the country.