Libya cracks down on Nigerians after CAF ruling

Nigerians residing in Libya have reportedly been targets of widespread arrests after a controversial verdict from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

This follows a formal complaint lodged by the Nigeria Football Federation regarding the mistreatment of the Super Eagles during their recent visit to the North African nation.

Daily Trust had reported how the Super Eagles of Nigeria faced significant challenges, including a redirected flight, over 18 hours of delays, and logistical issue during a trip for return leg of the 1-0 match in favour of Nigeria in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

As a result, CAF canceled the match, awarding three goals and three points to the Super Eagles while slamming a $50,000 fine on the Libyans.

Following this, Libyan media took to the airwaves to call for the arrest of Nigerians residing in the country without proper documentation, suggesting that fines imposed on the LFF would now be shifted onto the Nigerian populace.

Social media outlets have echoed this sentiment, with posts alleging that Nigerian workers are a drain on Libyan resources.

A local blog, Libya News Today 1, issued a statement urging the government to apprehend undocumented Nigerian workers, asserting that they should be fined $500 and taxed appropriately.

Punch quoted a Nigerian living in Tripoli, the Libyan capital, Adenaike Emmanuel, as saying the arrests had began.

“They have already started. The news came out on Saturday, and they were saying they can’t accept it and that they are not the ones who will pay the money. They have started proving this.

“Someone called me and said they had already begun arresting people in his area. The same thing is happening here in Tripoli. In some places, people were arrested on Sunday morning and afternoon. As I mentioned before, Libyans don’t hide their feelings. They believe that by doing this, they are getting their revenge,” Adenaike stated.