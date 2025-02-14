LIBERIA: President suspends more than 450 officials

Liberian President Joseph Boakai, who has pledged to fight endemic corruption, suspended Wednesday more than 450 government-appointed officials for failing to declare their assets.
The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) identified 457 officials, including the minister overseeing the budget as well as ambassadors, as having not declared what they own before a November deadline, as required by the country’s code of conduct for state officials.
The officials have been “suspended for a period of one month without pay or until they submit the required declarations”, the president’s office said.
Liberian law requires public functionaries to declare their assets when they take up and vacate their positions.
Boakai, elected in November 2023, “remains steadfast in his commitment to good governance, integrity, and the rule of law”, the statement said.
