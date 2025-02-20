LIBERIA: Gov’t freezes pay for over 200 suspended officials

Liberia’s Civil Service Agency (CSA) has frozen pay for 216 out of 457 officials who were suspended last week by President Joseph Boakai for failing to declare their assets.
Their salary and benefits will be suspended for one month, or until they submit asset declarations to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, the CSA said on Tuesday.
Boakai, who was elected in November 2023, has vowed to fight endemic corruption in the West African country.
His suspension of the 457 officials marked the first time since the end of the Liberian civil war that a government has taken action to force officials to follow asset declaration laws.
The CSA has only frozen the salaries of the 216 officials who are paid under its authority.
