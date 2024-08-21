LGs autonomy: FG inaugurates panel to enforce S/Court judgement

The federal government has inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee to enforce the Supreme Court judgement delivered on 11th July, 2024 granting financial autonomy to Local Governments…

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, inaugurated the 10-man committee on Tuesday in Abuja.

The committee, which has the SGF as Chairman, also has other members as Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy; Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning; Accountant General of the Federation, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Permanent Secretary (Federal Ministry of Finance); Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission; representative of state governors; and representative of local governments.

The committee’s primary goal is to ensure that local governments are granted full autonomy, allowing them to function effectively without interference from state governments.

“This move is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu efforts to give appropriate implementation to the provisions of the Constitution, which recognizes local governments as the third tier of government,” Akume said in a statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations in his office, Mr Segun Imohiosen.