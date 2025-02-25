LGAs receive training on conflict, disaster preparedness

The Office for Strategic Preparedness and Resilience (OSPRE) has trained selected local government areas (LGAs) in Benue State on early warning systems and response mechanisms for conflicts and disasters.
OSPRE, established in 2022 under ECOWAS instruments and also known as the National Centre for the Coordination of Early Warning and Response Mechanisms, is tasked with fostering preparedness and resilience across Nigeria’s strategic institutions and communities.
In a statement, OSPRE Programme Manager Hafsah Matazu announced that the training, tagged Safety, Peace, and Resilience in Communities (SPARCS), was designed to strengthen early warning, response, and resilience capacities at the grassroots.
Matazu, stated that OSPRE Director-General (D-G), Chris Ngwodo, described SPARCS as an extension of the agency’s flagship peace building programme, the Concord Initiative.
Meanwhile, participants received training on early warning systems, emergency preparedness, response strategies, gender security, and data gathering and analysis.
Ngwodo emphasised that the initiative reflects the federal government’s commitment to grassroots peacebuilding and aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for stronger local governance.
He expressed gratitude to the Neem Foundation and the Integrated Security Fund for their support, reaffirming OSPRE’s commitment to ongoing collaboration with local and state governments.
The participants and partners applauded the programme, urging further engagement to sustain its impact.
Dr. John Tsuwa, Director of the Centre for Peace and Development Studies at Benue State University, commended OSPRE for mobilising key stakeholders and implementing a proactive early warning strategy.
Also, as part of the initiative, selected LGAs received training manuals, digital data-gathering tools, computers, mobile phones, flashlights and whistles.
The workshops were held in Oju and Vandeikya LGAs of Benue State, with similar sessions conducted in Awka South and Idemili North LGAs of Anambra State with participants including representatives from local government secretariats, community vigilance groups, federal and state security agencies, as well as women and youth groups.
