LG service commission key to democracy dividends – Enugu gov

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has describing the State Local Government Commission as key to the delivery of good governance and democracy dividends.

He spoke yesterday at the Government House in Enugu, where he inaugurated the recently reconstituted Enugu State Local Government Service Commission.

The commission has Barr Nana Ogbodo as chairman, Osondu Nnaji as Secretary, Hon. Peter Nnaji as member I, Mrs Florence Igboji as member II, Dr Bathlomew Ezeugwu as member III and Amaka Nweke as member IV.

The governor tasked the appointees on a productive and efficient local government system to ensure the success of his administration’s drive for inclusive development and prosperity.

“One of the key things that is important is that whoever is to be appointed as chairman or as member of this commission must be a person of unquestionable character and sound political judgment,” Mbah said.

Speaking on behalf of his members, Ogbodo thanked Governor Mbah for the confidence reposed in him and other appointees, promising to ensure the delivery of effective and efficient services by local government employees in the state.