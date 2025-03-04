LG service commission key to democracy dividends – Enugu gov

Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah has describing the State Local Government Commission as key to the delivery of good governance and democracy dividends.
He spoke yesterday at the Government House in Enugu, where he inaugurated the recently reconstituted Enugu State Local Government Service Commission.
The commission has Barr Nana Ogbodo as chairman, Osondu Nnaji as Secretary, Hon. Peter Nnaji as member I, Mrs Florence Igboji as member II, Dr Bathlomew Ezeugwu as member III and Amaka Nweke as member IV.
The governor tasked the appointees on a productive and efficient local government system to ensure the success of his administration’s drive for inclusive development and prosperity.
“One of the key things that is important is that whoever is to be appointed as chairman or as member of this commission must be a person of unquestionable character and sound political judgment,” Mbah said.
Speaking on behalf of his members, Ogbodo thanked Governor Mbah for the confidence reposed in him and other appointees, promising to ensure the delivery of effective and efficient services by local government employees in the state.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.