LG Polls: Reclaim Council From Govt Yes-Men, Forum Tells Kwara Community

Offa community in Kwara State has been called upon to use the forthcoming local government election to reclaim the administration of the councils from “stooges appointed by government”.

Daily Trust reports that the exercise has been slated for September 21 by the state independent electoral commission.

Speaking during a function in Offa, coordinator of the Stakeholders Forum for Good Governance, Chief Abdulateef Kunle Ajeigbe, described the recent Supreme Court’s verdict on local governments as a watershed moment that will reshape local governance across Nigeria.

He said for Offa to thrive, the community must elect an accountable, transparent and dedicated community leader and reject imposed ‘yes-men’ of the government.

Ajeigbe who is also the Aare Bobaselu of Offa, said the council has been in comatose for many years, stifled by the deliberate actions of successive state governments.

“The information we have today is that over N9 billion accrued to Offa between January 2019 and June 2024. Yet, there is no sign of development to show for it.

“The most vexing issue is that our present government has not conducted any local government election since it assumed power six years ago”, he said.

The community leader called upon indigenes, politicians across party lines, concerned compatriots and respected elders of Offa to take a bold stand on the election.

According to him, “It is time for Offa to take our destiny into our own hands. The upcoming local government election presents us with a unique opportunity to reclaim our local government and ensure that it serves the people. Not the interests of outsiders or the state government.

“Let’s support a sound candidate with a deep love for our community without attachment to the state government to make our local government outstanding once again.

“The autonomy granted to local governments provides us with the chance to deploy our resources effectively. However, this is only possible if we safeguard the election of credible leaders who are truly committed to the well-being of our community”.

He said the apex court ruling is a clarion call for action to ensure the council’s autonomy is not just a legal provision but a lived reality.